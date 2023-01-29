Barclays Lowers 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $122.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MMM. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $115.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.92. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $169.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

