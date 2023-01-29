Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Acquires 398,365 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 390.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,365 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 25.9% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $68,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,233,886,000 after acquiring an additional 297,089 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,815,451 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,181,000 after acquiring an additional 157,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,670,000 after acquiring an additional 419,021 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,234,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,841,000 after acquiring an additional 36,201 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,014,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,832. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.01. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

