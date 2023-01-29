Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Cuts Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC decreased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 310.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Newmont by 73.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 39.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Newmont by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 214,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.07.

Newmont Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,690,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,786. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,160,662 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

