Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC owned 0.70% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBF. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GBF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,824. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.57. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.97.

About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.