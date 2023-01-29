Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $12.30 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 4.7% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

AGG stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.08. 5,123,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,379,831. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $111.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.81 and a 200-day moving average of $98.89.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

