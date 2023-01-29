Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Invests $2 Million in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,623,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,905,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $47,887,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 368,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after buying an additional 23,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9,156.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,183. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44.

