Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Makes New $487,000 Investment in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Agency Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $746,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGZ stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.18. 15,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,718. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.75. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $116.13.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

