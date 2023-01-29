Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC cut its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,441 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,709,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,479,412. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $78.25.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.