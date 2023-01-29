BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the December 31st total of 3,230,000 shares. Currently, 12.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 958,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

BeyondSpring Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BYSI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 161,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,143. BeyondSpring has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.

Institutional Trading of BeyondSpring

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,861,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 320,428 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 831.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 252,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 57,933 shares during the last quarter. 18.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. It operates through the PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

