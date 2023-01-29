Bfsg LLC Acquires 820 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 480.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 461,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 381,805 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 4,131,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,276,000 after buying an additional 75,315 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 56,016 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 460,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 101,503 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,399.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $14.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.96. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $29.66.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

