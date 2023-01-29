BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 1,614 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,226 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $234.39 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $200.09 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.48 and its 200 day moving average is $236.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 30.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PXD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.39.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

