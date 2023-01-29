BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $756,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,213,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Realty Income by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 163,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $68.30 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average is $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

