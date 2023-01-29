BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $113.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.08.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

