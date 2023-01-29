BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after buying an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after buying an additional 303,443 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,674,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,283,000 after buying an additional 769,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,266,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,466,000 after buying an additional 640,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE USB opened at $48.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. UBS Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.22.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

