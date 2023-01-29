Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $301.10 million and $11.94 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.19 or 0.00074005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00202446 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00045443 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002100 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

