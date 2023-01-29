Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Achieves Market Cap of $12.25 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $12.25 million and $2.31 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

BTCST is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,402 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.84518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 1.01984662 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $2,310,625.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

