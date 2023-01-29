Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSM. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Black Stone Minerals

In related news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $102,873.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,734.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $102,873.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,734.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,734,104.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Black Stone Minerals Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 48.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 106,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 196,837 shares during the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BSM opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $216.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.08 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 69.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

