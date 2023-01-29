Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Block by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 41,338 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Block by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Block by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Block by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $224,845.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,476,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,306 shares of company stock valued at $20,906,782 in the last three months. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of SQ traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,424,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,300,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.14, a P/E/G ratio of 63.03 and a beta of 2.35. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $149.00.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. Analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
