BMO Capital Markets Boosts AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to C$9.50

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AGF Management from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday.

AGF Management Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. AGF Management has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

