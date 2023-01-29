BNB (BNB) Trading Up 5% Over Last Week

BNB (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $319.20 or 0.01357703 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion and approximately $592.00 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,902,094 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

