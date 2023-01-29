boohoo group (LON:BOO) Cut to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 36 ($0.45) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.56) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.56) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.43) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, boohoo group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 68.25 ($0.84).

Shares of BOO opened at GBX 44.60 ($0.55) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £565.61 million and a P/E ratio of -148.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 40.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 45.58. boohoo group has a twelve month low of GBX 30 ($0.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 109.11 ($1.35).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

