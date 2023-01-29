Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Short Interest Up 12.6% in January

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the December 31st total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE BXP traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,239. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.94 and a 200 day moving average of $76.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.02. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $64.03 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Boston Properties by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 279,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 104,496 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 43,292 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,915,000 after buying an additional 25,127 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 366.2% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.79.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

