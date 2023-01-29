Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Short Interest Up 12.6% in January

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the December 31st total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Boston Properties Stock Performance
NYSE BXP traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,239. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.94 and a 200 day moving average of $76.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.02. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $64.03 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08.
Boston Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.59%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.79.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.
Read More
