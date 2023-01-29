Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €99.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €99.00 ($107.61) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($86.96) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($106.52) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. UBS Group set a €72.50 ($78.80) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.00 ($95.65) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($88.04) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Brenntag Price Performance

Shares of BNR opened at €70.00 ($76.09) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €62.96 and its 200-day moving average price is €64.10. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($46.80) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($61.14).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

