Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the December 31st total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bridgetown by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,490,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after buying an additional 409,684 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Bridgetown by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,025,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after buying an additional 308,479 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Bridgetown by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 664,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 429,023 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Bridgetown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,148,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Bridgetown by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,320,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,863,000 after buying an additional 213,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BTWN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 28,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,123. The company has a market capitalization of $300.00 million, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of -0.14. Bridgetown has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

Bridgetown ( NASDAQ:BTWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

