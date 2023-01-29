Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the December 31st total of 5,840,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadmark Realty Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BRMK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 932,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,088. The company has a market capitalization of $587.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.93. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38.

Broadmark Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.34%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRMK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $5.00 to $3.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

