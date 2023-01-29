Brokerages Set Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target at $50.60

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSTK. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

OSTK stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.01, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46.

Institutional Trading of Overstock.com

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $460.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.20 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 0.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 315.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

