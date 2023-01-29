Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 529,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BRKL. Compass Point increased their target price on Brookline Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,462,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,333,000 after acquiring an additional 197,693 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,371,000 after buying an additional 182,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,162,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,144,000 after buying an additional 119,910 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,064,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,306,000 after buying an additional 22,563 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,390,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,645,000 after buying an additional 210,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 624,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,296. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $994.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 11.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.76%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.