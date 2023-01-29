Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BRSH) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Bruush Oral Care’s (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, January 30th. Bruush Oral Care had issued 3,728,549 shares in its IPO on August 3rd. The total size of the offering was $15,510,764 based on an initial share price of $4.16. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Bruush Oral Care Price Performance

Shares of BRSH stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Bruush Oral Care has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruush Oral Care

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bruush Oral Care stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.58% of Bruush Oral Care as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bruush Oral Care

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. It offers electric toothbrush kit consisting of three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case; brush head refills; and accessories. The company sells its products through its website www.bruush.com and various third-party retailers.

Featured Articles

