C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,910,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the December 31st total of 11,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CHRW. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.04.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,401 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,412,000 after buying an additional 787,887 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $39,997,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 172.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,676,000 after buying an additional 319,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $27,724,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.00. 1,268,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.85 and a 200-day moving average of $100.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.