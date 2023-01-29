Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Short Interest Down 21.6% in January

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Cambridge Bancorp Price Performance
CATC stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $79.53. 75,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,934. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.50.
Cambridge Bancorp Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.
About Cambridge Bancorp
Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.
Read More
