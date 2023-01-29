Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,000. Texas Instruments comprises about 3.9% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.35.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $175.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $191.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.85.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Articles

