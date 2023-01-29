Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given New C$180.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.50.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $118.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.95. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.5906 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 724,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,369,000 after purchasing an additional 430,634 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $9,248,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 83,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 53,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

