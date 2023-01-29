Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.50.

CNI opened at $118.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

