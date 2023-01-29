Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Short Interest Up 9.7% in January

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 5,130,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

CNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.29. The stock had a trading volume of 909,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.02. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The stock has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.5906 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

