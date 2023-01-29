Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €40.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($56.52) target price on Cancom in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($40.22) price objective on Cancom in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €41.00 ($44.57) price objective on Cancom in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Cancom Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of COK stock opened at €31.62 ($34.37) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 27.50. Cancom has a 1-year low of €23.04 ($25.04) and a 1-year high of €62.88 ($68.35). The business has a 50-day moving average of €29.88 and a 200 day moving average of €29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

