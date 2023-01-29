CannabisCoin (CANN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.38

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded up 63.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $459,208.68 and $2.38 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,783.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.19 or 0.00400236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015458 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.88 or 0.00781566 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00095285 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.68 or 0.00574692 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00186163 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

