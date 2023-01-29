Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Stake Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,256 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 1.54% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.94 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.70.

