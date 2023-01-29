Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2,910.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,565,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,963,000 after buying an additional 1,513,265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 138.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,131,000 after buying an additional 827,448 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $24,214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 178.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 817,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 524,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 244.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 770,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 547,375 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $26.48.

