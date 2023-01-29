Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Capital Product Partners Price Performance

Shares of CPLP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. 18,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,050. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $286.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.43). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 8.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $857,000. 40.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

About Capital Product Partners

(Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.