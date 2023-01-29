Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAW) Short Interest Up 23.8% in January

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Trading Down 27.1 %

CMCAW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. 61,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,099. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.

