CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $251.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.32 and a 200 day moving average of $243.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

