CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 180.0% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of America Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

NYSE BAC opened at $35.45 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average of $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $284.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

