CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $21,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $235.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $201.82 and a 52-week high of $268.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.50.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

