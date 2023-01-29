Cardano (ADA) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.37 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $13.37 billion and approximately $302.67 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,595.90 or 0.06875472 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00088760 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00029266 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00057331 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010788 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001110 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00026403 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000732 BTC.
Cardano Profile
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,413,306,355 coins and its circulating supply is 34,585,646,881 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
