Cardano Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $13.48 billion and approximately $263.23 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,613.19 or 0.06854186 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00087669 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029392 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00058429 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010902 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001115 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00025963 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000934 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,413,306,355 coins and its circulating supply is 34,592,611,938 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
