Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,700 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the December 31st total of 605,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 554,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 42.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 263,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 78,206 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 20.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.0% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 56,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 0.8 %

CGBD traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 198,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,691. The company has a market capitalization of $773.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.60. Carlyle Secured Lending has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 54.89% and a return on equity of 10.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.34. This represents a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

