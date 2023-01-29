Carson Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,651,311,000 after acquiring an additional 371,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,964,620,000 after buying an additional 1,899,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 62.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after buying an additional 4,354,660 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,448,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,223,135,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Mizuho cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.71.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock traded down $8.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.45. 19,654,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,059,753. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $346.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

