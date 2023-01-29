Carson Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $1,218,240,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 55.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 48,716.5% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,755 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.74.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.54. 10,249,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,254,938. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $200.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

