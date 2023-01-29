Casper (CSPR) Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week

Casper (CSPR) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. Casper has a market capitalization of $392.76 million and approximately $9.83 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0367 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 41.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.90 or 0.00401298 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,731.74 or 0.28168159 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.44 or 0.00566732 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,463,473,351 coins and its circulating supply is 10,698,979,461 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,461,954,724 with 10,697,562,111 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03551511 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $9,391,637.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.