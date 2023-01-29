Casper Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.26 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Casper has a total market cap of $385.72 million and approximately $9.26 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Casper has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.98 or 0.00399457 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,596.88 or 0.28038925 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.05 or 0.00574008 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,462,909,845 coins and its circulating supply is 10,698,453,535 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,461,954,724 with 10,697,562,111 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03551511 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $9,391,637.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.